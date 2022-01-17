January 17, 2022

Thai government to consider restoring Test & Go program

48 seconds ago TN
Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2019

Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2019. Photo: NBT.




The Thai government is considering reopening its borders to vaccinated tourists and restoring the Test & Go program that exempts travelers with a full course of an approved COVID vaccine from quarantine.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told Thai media today of his plan to make the proposal to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

“While the Omicron coronavirus variant is highly contagious, the outbreak is still under control in the kingdom due to the successful vaccination programme and COVID containment measures still in force,” Anutin told the Bangkok Post.

The government, led by Prayut Chan-ocha, could resume the program that exempts air travelers from quarantine, after suspending it on December 21, because a new wave of cases of the Omicron variant is not expected.

Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnviraku said the Government understands the economic situation of the country, especially that of the tourism sector.

-Thailand News (TN)

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Poultry Chicken farm

Bird Flu Alert Ordered In Thailand

35 mins ago TN
Bangkok riot police

Protests Illegal Under Covid-19 Emergency Decree: Police

47 mins ago TN
Siamruamjai Toyota ambulance in Thailand

Thailand reports first death from Omicron variant in Songkhla

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2019

Thai government to consider restoring Test & Go program

48 seconds ago TN
Poultry Chicken farm

Bird Flu Alert Ordered In Thailand

35 mins ago TN
Bangkok riot police

Protests Illegal Under Covid-19 Emergency Decree: Police

47 mins ago TN
Bangkok BTS Skytrain and traffic jam

High level of air pollution found in 11 areas in and around Bangkok on Monday

2 hours ago TN
Medical check-up at Jishuitan Subway Station in Beijing due to COVID-19 threat. The workers, dressed in white, take the temperature to anyone who wants to access the metro

Beijing Tightens Rules for Entering City after Omicron Case

17 hours ago TN