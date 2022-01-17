Thai government to consider restoring Test & Go program









The Thai government is considering reopening its borders to vaccinated tourists and restoring the Test & Go program that exempts travelers with a full course of an approved COVID vaccine from quarantine.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told Thai media today of his plan to make the proposal to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

“While the Omicron coronavirus variant is highly contagious, the outbreak is still under control in the kingdom due to the successful vaccination programme and COVID containment measures still in force,” Anutin told the Bangkok Post.

The health minister said it would consider reinstating programs on a case by case basis including test and go entry. However the CCSA will ultimately make the final decision. #Thailand #Tourism pic.twitter.com/WwIMBBzFsP — Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) January 17, 2022

The government, led by Prayut Chan-ocha, could resume the program that exempts air travelers from quarantine, after suspending it on December 21, because a new wave of cases of the Omicron variant is not expected.

Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnviraku said the Government understands the economic situation of the country, especially that of the tourism sector.

