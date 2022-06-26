Filipina Fuschia Anne Ravena wins transgender pageant in Pattaya
The Philippines’ Fuschia Anne Ravena was crowned as Miss International Queen 2022 during the coronation ceremony in Pattaya, Chonburi, last night, June 25th.
More than 23 contestants from around the world participated in the Miss International Queen, known as the world’s biggest beauty pageant for transgender women, on Sunday at Tiffany’s Show Pattaya Theater after a one-year halt due to the situation of the Covid-19 Coronavirus.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News