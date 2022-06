NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A rainstorm damaged 48 houses and many crop fields in three villages of this northeastern province on Friday evening.

Sompong Homsanit, Nong Sung district chief, together with local officials inspected the damage and provided relief bags to residents of Moo 7, Moo 8 and Moo 17 villages in tambon Than Prasat, Non Sung district, on Saturday morning.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts