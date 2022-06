NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Police are threatening severe legal punishment for a couple featured having sex on a subscription-based OnlyFans social media channel while on vacation in Wang Nam Khieo district.

Pongthep Malachasing, head of the local tourism promotion association, said the couple’s behaviour was deplorable and had tainted the district’s reputation.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts