NAKHON RATCHASIMA: About 20 sheep and goats have been mauled and killed by a large animal, possibly a tiger, at a forest resort in Wang Nam Khieo district.

The owner of the View@Wang Nam Khieo resort, who asked not be be named, filed a complaint with Wang Nam Khieo police on Tuesday morning.

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

