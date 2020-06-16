Tue. Jun 16th, 2020

Two injured as pickup driver swerves to miss dog, hits tree in Phuket

Cars and taxi parked on the street in Phuket. Photo: Thế Dũng / Pexels.


PHUKET: A man and his female partner suffered injuries after their pickup truck hit a tree on the Thepkrasattri Rd traffic island in Thalang early this morning (Jun 16) after the driver attempted to avoid hitting a dog that had walked out onto the road.

Police and rescue workers called to the scene, near the u-turn in front of Thai Watsadu on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound in Moo 5, Srisoonthorn, at 4:50am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

