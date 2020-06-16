Two injured as pickup driver swerves to miss dog, hits tree in Phuket

Two injured as pickup driver swerves to miss dog, hits tree in Phuket1 min read
PHUKET: A man and his female partner suffered injuries after their pickup truck hit a tree on the Thepkrasattri Rd traffic island in Thalang early this morning (Jun 16) after the driver attempted to avoid hitting a dog that had walked out onto the road.
Police and rescue workers called to the scene, near the u-turn in front of Thai Watsadu on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound in Moo 5, Srisoonthorn, at 4:50am.
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News