Tue. Jun 16th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Major South Pattaya Road construction begins

1 min read
49 mins ago TN
General view of Pattaya

General view of Pattaya. Photo: pxfuel. CC0.


Pattaya – A significant road construction project has begun this week which will limit traffic to one way on South Pattaya Road for an estimated six months to support an underground cabling project in South Pattaya.

Pattaya City Deputy Mayor Kietisak Sriwongchai along with Major Arut Sapanon from the Pattaya City Traffic Police inspected the construction area on South Pattaya Road yesterday afternoon.

Full story: thepattayanews.com/

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

Major South Pattaya Road construction begins 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Good Samaritans helps foreigner with health emergency in Jomtien

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Man reportedly high on methamphetamine burns his own house down in Chonburi

2 weeks ago TN
1 min read

167 Thai nationals released from two week quarantine in Pattaya

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Big drug bust in Fang district of Chiang Mai, 8 arrested

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Government endorses three packages to revive ailing tourism industry

28 mins ago TN
1 min read

No New Local COVID-19 Cases in Thailand for 22nd Straight Day

36 mins ago TN
1 min read

Major South Pattaya Road construction begins

49 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close