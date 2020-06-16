Major South Pattaya Road construction begins

Major South Pattaya Road construction begins1 min read
Pattaya – A significant road construction project has begun this week which will limit traffic to one way on South Pattaya Road for an estimated six months to support an underground cabling project in South Pattaya.
Pattaya City Deputy Mayor Kietisak Sriwongchai along with Major Arut Sapanon from the Pattaya City Traffic Police inspected the construction area on South Pattaya Road yesterday afternoon.
Full story: thepattayanews.com/
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News