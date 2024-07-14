Bangkok Pink Line Extension Project Reaches 60% Completion

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) has announced that the Pink Line extension project is progressing well, with 60% completion and an anticipated opening in 2025. The construction has already seen 66.9% of its civil works and 47.12% of its electrical installations finished.

Spanning approximately 3 km and costing 4 billion baht, the extension includes the addition of Muang Thong Thani Station and Muang Thong Lake Station. Construction started in June 2022, managed by the BSR JV Consortium, which comprises BTS Group Holdings, Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction, and Ratch Group.

