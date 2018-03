NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 69-year-old man was stomped to death overnight by a wild elephant while trying to protect his sugarcane crop in Wang Nam Khieo district.

Wang Nam Khieo police were informed of the death of Uthorn Kanthong at his farm in Ban Khok Sa-at in Moo 12 in tambon Wang Mhee around 3.05am on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRASIT TANGPRASERT

BANGKOK POST