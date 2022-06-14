June 14, 2022

CSD police apprehend arms trafficking gang, arresting 17 suspects

CSD Crime Suppression Division, a police force especially working against drug trafficking

CSD Crime Suppression Division, a police force especially working against drug trafficking.




Police have arrested 17 suspects, including the chief officer of Si Racha district and the alleged mastermind of a major arms trafficking gang, which has allegedly sold hundreds of various types of firearms, ammunition and hand grenades to customers in Thailand and neighbouring countries, according to National Police Chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk.

Five major suspects, including the alleged ring leader, 32-year-old Danupol Yompong, Si Racha’s district chief officer, a former chief district officer of Sai Yok district in Kanchanaburi province and an official of Sai Yok district, were arrested in coordinated raids on houses in Chon Buri and Kanchanaburi provinces, said the police chief.

