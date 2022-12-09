December 9, 2022

Immigration Police to Revise Visa Extension Criteria

6 hours ago TN
Immigration office on Suk Sawat Road, Bangkok

Immigration office on Suk Sawat Road, Bangkok. Photo: Paul the Seeker / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK, Dec 8 (TNA) – The Immigration Bureau will revise its criteria for visa extension to prevent foreign criminals from citing their “study or foundations” as an excuse to prolong their stay in the country.

Pol Lt Gen Pakpoompipat Sajjapan, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said it would have a working group to revise criteria for visa extension and the revision would concern the foreigners who reported their necessity to work for foundations, receive medical treatment or pursue their study.

The criteria would be stricter, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

