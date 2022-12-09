December 9, 2022

Thai officials seize property worth 3 billion baht linked to Chinese businessman ‘Tuhao’

6 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




Anti-narcotics officials in Samut Prakan seized about 3 billion baht in property today (Friday), allegedly belonging to Chinese businessman Chaiyanat Kornchayanant, aka “Tuhao”.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said that the Office of the Narcotics Control Board exercised its authority under the narcotics law to seize the businessman’s property for examination, to determine whether it was acquired with money earned from illegal activities.

By Thai PBS World



