Thai officials seize property worth 3 billion baht linked to Chinese businessman ‘Tuhao’
Anti-narcotics officials in Samut Prakan seized about 3 billion baht in property today (Friday), allegedly belonging to Chinese businessman Chaiyanat Kornchayanant, aka “Tuhao”.
Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said that the Office of the Narcotics Control Board exercised its authority under the narcotics law to seize the businessman’s property for examination, to determine whether it was acquired with money earned from illegal activities.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
