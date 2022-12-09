Electronic Visa for Thailand Now Available in 38 Cities









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand now offers an e-Visa service at Royal Thai Embassies and Consulates-General in 38 cities across 23 countries, facilitating the visa application for those wishing to visit the kingdom.

The Royal Thai Embassies and General Consulates that offer the e-Visa service are located in:

United Kingdom: London

Athens (Greece); Berlin, Frankfurt, and Munich (Germany); Bern (Switzerland); Brussels (Belgium); Bucharest (Romania); Budapest (Hungary); Copenhagen (Denmark); Helsinki (Finland); Lisbon (Portugal); Madrid (Spain); Oslo (Norway); Paris (France); Prague (Czech Republic); Rome (Italy); Stockholm (Sweden); The Hague (Netherlands); Vienna (Austria), and Warsaw (Poland)

USA: Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington D.C.

Canada: Ottawa and Vancouver

China: Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Kunming, Nanning, Qingdao, Xiamen, and Xian

South Korea: Seoul

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





