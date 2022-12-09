December 9, 2022

Electronic Visa for Thailand Now Available in 38 Cities

6 hours ago TN
Visa stamp and passport at immigration

Visa stamp and passport at immigration. Image: MMH / Public Domain Pictures.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand now offers an e-Visa service at Royal Thai Embassies and Consulates-General in 38 cities across 23 countries, facilitating the visa application for those wishing to visit the kingdom.

The Royal Thai Embassies and General Consulates that offer the e-Visa service are located in:

United Kingdom: London

Athens (Greece); Berlin, Frankfurt, and Munich (Germany); Bern (Switzerland); Brussels (Belgium); Bucharest (Romania); Budapest (Hungary); Copenhagen (Denmark); Helsinki (Finland); Lisbon (Portugal); Madrid (Spain); Oslo (Norway); Paris (France); Prague (Czech Republic); Rome (Italy); Stockholm (Sweden); The Hague (Netherlands); Vienna (Austria), and Warsaw (Poland)

USA: Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington D.C.

Canada: Ottawa and Vancouver

China: Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Kunming, Nanning, Qingdao, Xiamen, and Xian

South Korea: Seoul

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

