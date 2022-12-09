Wat Phra That Khao Noi in Nan









Wat Phra That Khao Noi is a 15th century temple located on a mountain in the province of Nan, in northern Thailand. This temple is located just outside the city, taking into account that in this case the mountain is higher than Wat Phra That Chae Haeng and therefore the views are more spectacular.

From Wat Phra That Khao Noi you get a view of the city of Nan sheltered by the nine-meter figure of the Golden Walking Buddha.

This panoramic view has become one of the representative places of Nan, in fact, appears in many of the brochures and postcards of this town.

As mentioned above, the temple dates from the fifteenth century, right next to it we find relics of Buddha. We recommend visiting Wat Phra That Khao Noi, it is worth it, if only for the views.

The image of the sunset with the sun reflected in the background over the whole city and the valley makes this place a good place to stop for a while.

© www.adventureinthailand.com

