Cambodian female artist allegedly disfigured by group of Polish men in a brutal attack in Pattaya

Naklua from a balcony of the Long Beach Garden hotel in Pattaya. Photo: Grendelkhan.









A young female artist from Cambodia pled with a Thai lawyer to help her, alleging she was brutally attacked by a gang of Polish men in Pattaya. The suspects reportedly fled Thailand, according to Banglamung police.

The story of the Cambodian victim, an unnamed freelance artist, was posted on Facebook by Sitra Bia Kordkerd, a Thai lawyer-influencer, on Thursday, December 8th.

According to the post, the victim said a group of Polish men slashed her in the face with a knife, bludgeoned her with a hammer, and splashed acid on her face, body, and genitals. The dreadful assault allegedly took place on December 1st in a forest near an abandoned area in Pattaya’s Soi Naklua 16, Nongprue subdistrict, Banglamung, Chonburi.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

