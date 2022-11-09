Thai Immigration Bureau Introduces Online Visa Extension for Foreigners









BANGKOK, Nov 8 (TNA) – The Immigration Bureau introduced its “e-Extension” services allowing foreigners to have their visas extended online within only three minutes.

National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas and Immigration police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Phakphoomphiphat Sajjaphan launched the “e-Extension” service which stands for “Electronics Extension of Temporary Stay in The Kingdom”.

