November 9, 2022

Man arrested with 10,504 methamphetamine pills in Phuket

8 hours ago TN
Toyota Fortuner on the road in Phuket

Toyota Fortuner on the road in Phuket. Photo: mali maeder (Pexels).




Captain Amphon Samorthai from the Border Patrol Police told the Phuket Express they have arrested a man identified only as Mr. Ban, 40, at the entrance of Soi Bang She Lao on Thep Kasattri Road in the Rassada sub-district, Mueang Phuket district this week.

Seized from him were 10,504 methamphetamine pills and crystal methamphetamine.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Cars and taxi parked on the street in Phuket

63-year-old New Zealand expat arrested in Phuket with 26 guns, 11 grenades, and many bullets

2 days ago TN
Rain at Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Heavy rain warning for Phuket and Andaman provinces

4 days ago TN
Big motorbikes on the road in Thailand

Two Russians, one Thai dead after three vehicle crash in Rawai, Phuket

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Sawasdee by AOT app

AOT launches ‘Sawasdee by AOT’ app, promises range of useful functions for air travelers

7 hours ago TN
Toyota Fortuner on the road in Phuket

Man arrested with 10,504 methamphetamine pills in Phuket

8 hours ago TN
Passports immigration

Thai Immigration Bureau Introduces Online Visa Extension for Foreigners

8 hours ago TN
Street in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok

Large drug haul discovered in condo in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district

8 hours ago TN
CentralPlaza Bangna

Samut Prakan teacher arrested with student porn videos

8 hours ago TN