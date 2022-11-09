Man arrested with 10,504 methamphetamine pills in Phuket

Toyota Fortuner on the road in Phuket. Photo: mali maeder (Pexels).









Captain Amphon Samorthai from the Border Patrol Police told the Phuket Express they have arrested a man identified only as Mr. Ban, 40, at the entrance of Soi Bang She Lao on Thep Kasattri Road in the Rassada sub-district, Mueang Phuket district this week.

Seized from him were 10,504 methamphetamine pills and crystal methamphetamine.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





