Man arrested with 10,504 methamphetamine pills in Phuket
Captain Amphon Samorthai from the Border Patrol Police told the Phuket Express they have arrested a man identified only as Mr. Ban, 40, at the entrance of Soi Bang She Lao on Thep Kasattri Road in the Rassada sub-district, Mueang Phuket district this week.
Seized from him were 10,504 methamphetamine pills and crystal methamphetamine.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.