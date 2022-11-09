November 9, 2022

AOT launches ‘Sawasdee by AOT’ app, promises range of useful functions for air travelers

Sawasdee by AOT app

BANGKOK (NNT) – With Covid restrictions having been mostly lifted in many parts of the world, the number of passengers using airports in Thailand has noticeably increased. The Airports of Thailand Plc. (AOT) now expects Thailand’s top 6 airports to service 96 million passengers next year. To better accommodate travelers, the company is now making the ‘Sawasdee by AOT’ app available.

AOT President Nitinai Sirismatthakarn expects the combined passenger handling figure at 6 airports to rise to 96 million next year. This would represent an expansion of 68%. The 6 airports include Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai airports. The AOT predicts there will be 142 million passengers in 2024 when air travel is expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

