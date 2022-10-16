October 16, 2022

Phuket paralyzed after heavy rains and flooding

13 hours ago TN
Floods in Phuket

Floods in Phuket. Photo: Alan C. / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




Heavy rain across Phuket all night and until this morning caused flooding in many areas.

The rain hit since last night and continued until this morning (October 16th). Many areas flooded which are usually flooding after heavy rain in Phuket such as: on Bangla Road and many parts in Patong, Samkong, Rassada, Phuket Old Town, Kamala, Kathu, Koh Kaew, Baan Pasak, Baan Tha Rue in Thalang and on Thep Kasattri Road in Thalang and Chalong.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



