Thailand reports cases of newer Omicron subvariants

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Image: CDC via AP.









BANGKOK (NNT) – Scientists in Thailand have detected the presence of new coronavirus subvariants from the genomic surveillance of samples collected in the country.

The Center for Medical Genomics at Ramathibodi Hospital has reported the discovery of three new coronavirus subvariants namely BF.7, BN.1, and BA.2.75.2.

Through genomic surveillance, the center detected 2 cases of BF.7, a case of BN.1, and 3 cases of BA.2.75.2. These three strains belong to the group of newer Omicron subvariants that include BQ.1.1, BF.7. BA.2.3.30, BA.2.75.2, BN.1, and XBB.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

