October 16, 2022

Thailand reports cases of newer Omicron subvariants

13 hours ago TN
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Image: CDC via AP.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Scientists in Thailand have detected the presence of new coronavirus subvariants from the genomic surveillance of samples collected in the country.

The Center for Medical Genomics at Ramathibodi Hospital has reported the discovery of three new coronavirus subvariants namely BF.7, BN.1, and BA.2.75.2.

Through genomic surveillance, the center detected 2 cases of BF.7, a case of BN.1, and 3 cases of BA.2.75.2. These three strains belong to the group of newer Omicron subvariants that include BQ.1.1, BF.7. BA.2.3.30, BA.2.75.2, BN.1, and XBB.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Incoming storm on a beach in Koh Tao

Limited impacts expected on Thailand from three tropical depressions and a cyclone

2 days ago TN
Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Koh Lanta

Thailand remembers King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the sixth anniversary of his passing

3 days ago TN
Isuzu D-Max belonging to the Aranyaprathet Provincial Police, Sa Kaeo

Prayut Orders Intensified Firearm Control

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Muslims in restless Yala, Southern Thailand

Assistant village chief killed in gun attack in Yala

12 hours ago TN
Ambulance belonging to Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital in Sattahip, Chonburi.

25th victim of Chon Buri’s Mountain B pub fire dies Saturday

12 hours ago TN
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus

Thailand reports cases of newer Omicron subvariants

13 hours ago TN
Floods in Phuket

Phuket paralyzed after heavy rains and flooding

13 hours ago TN
Flooded street during Thailand floods in November 2011

Loss of water retention areas worsens flood situation in Ubon Ratchathani

13 hours ago TN