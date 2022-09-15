Public should not worry ABOUT new Omicron subvariants: DMSC









BANGKOK (NNT) – Newer subvariants of COVID-19 continue to emerge as BA.5 remains the predominant strain in Thailand. Health authorities said the general public should not worry about the new subvariants, as they do not seem to be more virulent or transmissible than their predecessors.

The Department of Medical Sciences (DMSC) has provided an update on the current COVID-19 variant monitoring in Thailand, with 9 cases caused by BA.2.75 and its sub-lineages detected in Thailand so far.

