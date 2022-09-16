Hat Yai hotels cheer direct train from Kuala Lumpur









SONGKHLA: Hoteliers in Hat Yai hope a special, direct train from Kuala Lumpur to the southern economic hub on Friday will not be the last.

A direct train from the Malaysian capital would help spur the economy in the southern province as passengers would not have to change trains at the border in Padang Besar, said Sitthipong Sitthipattaraphapa, chairman of the Hat Yai Songkhla Hotels Association.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





