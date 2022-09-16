September 16, 2022

Hat Yai hotels cheer direct train from Kuala Lumpur

Hat Yai Junction railway station in Hat Yai City, Songkhla

SONGKHLA: Hoteliers in Hat Yai hope a special, direct train from Kuala Lumpur to the southern economic hub on Friday will not be the last.

A direct train from the Malaysian capital would help spur the economy in the southern province as passengers would not have to change trains at the border in Padang Besar, said Sitthipong Sitthipattaraphapa, chairman of the Hat Yai Songkhla Hotels Association.

Hat Yai Junction railway station in Hat Yai City, Songkhla

