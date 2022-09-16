Police Find Gun Connected to Death of Student at Classroom in Nonthaburi









NONTHABURI, Sept 15 (TNA) – Police found a homemade .38 caliber pistol which was accidentally discharged at a Grade 9 student in a computer room of a school in Bang Bua Thong district.

At 8pm police brought a 20-year-old man identified only as Saint to show the location where he dropped the gun in the Bang Phai canal in Bang Bua Thong after the death in the afternoon. It took about 30 minutes to find the weapon.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

