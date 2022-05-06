May 6, 2022

Thai Government Approves Establishment of Four SEZs

5 hours ago TN
Skyline of High City Buildings in Bangkok

Skyline of High City Buildings in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo by Public Domain.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Special Economic Zone Policy Committee has approved four new special economic corridors, modeled after the flagship Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), in an effort to stimulate the economy and decentralize income.

Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council, said the new zones comprise the Northern Economic Corridor (NEC), the Northeastern Economic Corridor (NEEC), the Central-Western Economic Corridor (CWEC), and the Southern Economic Corridor.

The NEC covers the provinces of Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, and Lampang.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul,
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

iPhone displaying Tik Tok app

Lazada faces boycott in Thailand over controversial TikTok video, apologises

3 hours ago TN
Thai Khon dancer during a performance in Hahoe Folk Village

Thai-Korean Soft Power Exchange Arranged in Bangkok

3 hours ago TN
Thai Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

Thailand Pass to End for Thai Returnees First

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Than Lot Noi Cave in Chaloem Rattanakosin National Park, Kanchanaburi

Five elephants found dead in sinkhole in Kanchanaburi

3 hours ago TN
iPhone displaying Tik Tok app

Lazada faces boycott in Thailand over controversial TikTok video, apologises

3 hours ago TN
Thai Khon dancer during a performance in Hahoe Folk Village

Thai-Korean Soft Power Exchange Arranged in Bangkok

3 hours ago TN
Skyline of High City Buildings in Bangkok

Thai Government Approves Establishment of Four SEZs

5 hours ago TN
A truck in Surin province

Surin reopens Chong Chom crossing to Cambodia

5 hours ago TN