Thai Government Approves Establishment of Four SEZs

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Special Economic Zone Policy Committee has approved four new special economic corridors, modeled after the flagship Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), in an effort to stimulate the economy and decentralize income.

Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council, said the new zones comprise the Northern Economic Corridor (NEC), the Northeastern Economic Corridor (NEEC), the Central-Western Economic Corridor (CWEC), and the Southern Economic Corridor.

The NEC covers the provinces of Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, and Lampang.

