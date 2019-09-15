Monorail link planned for Don Mueang airport





Airports of Thailand Plc plans to build a 3-kilometre monorail electric train route to link Don Mueang international airport with the Bangkok Transit System (BTS) Green Line on the Mor Chit-Saphan Mai-Khu Khot route in Bangkok’s northern suburb, Don Mueang airport deputy director Flying Officer Sumpun Khutranon said.

F/O Sumpun said the monorail system, which will cost about 3,000 million baht, is to complement a plan to make Don Mueang airport a transport hub to link China with Bangkok and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Full story: Bangkok Post

Thodsapol Hongtong

BANGKOK POST

