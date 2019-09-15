Sun. Sep 15th, 2019

Monorail link planned for Don Mueang airport

Road and elevated expressway in front of Don Mueang Airport, domestic terminal

Road and elevated expressway in front of Don Mueang Airport, domestic terminal, Bangkok. Photo: Mattes.


Airports of Thailand Plc plans to build a 3-kilometre monorail electric train route to link Don Mueang international airport with the Bangkok Transit System (BTS) Green Line on the Mor Chit-Saphan Mai-Khu Khot route in Bangkok’s northern suburb, Don Mueang airport deputy director Flying Officer Sumpun Khutranon said.

F/O Sumpun said the monorail system, which will cost about 3,000 million baht, is to complement a plan to make Don Mueang airport a transport hub to link China with Bangkok and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

