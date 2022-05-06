May 6, 2022

Thai-Korean Soft Power Exchange Arranged in Bangkok

3 hours ago TN
Thai Khon dancer during a performance in Hahoe Folk Village

Thai Khon dancer during a performance in Hahoe Folk Village, South Korea. Photo: Robert.




BANGKOK, May 6 (TNA) – The Korean Cultural Center on Thursday set the place for the exchange of Thai and Korean soft power.

Various artists, such as Thai girl group ‘Rose Quartz’, Acting Sub Lt. Saksom Panthong, the official Artist of the Office of the Performing Arts and the Korean traditional music club ‘Cheong-heung-dung-dang’ in the Korean Cultural Center, learnt and taught each other’s culture including ‘Khon’, Thai masked dance and Korean music.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



