Thai-Korean Soft Power Exchange Arranged in Bangkok









BANGKOK, May 6 (TNA) – The Korean Cultural Center on Thursday set the place for the exchange of Thai and Korean soft power.

Various artists, such as Thai girl group ‘Rose Quartz’, Acting Sub Lt. Saksom Panthong, the official Artist of the Office of the Performing Arts and the Korean traditional music club ‘Cheong-heung-dung-dang’ in the Korean Cultural Center, learnt and taught each other’s culture including ‘Khon’, Thai masked dance and Korean music.

