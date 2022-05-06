Lazada faces boycott in Thailand over controversial TikTok video, apologises
The #BanLazada hashtag has been top-trending on Thai Twitter since last night (Thursday), after a controversial influencer video, which was sanctioned by a company representing the popular online shopping application Lazada, caused outrage for allegedly bullying the disabled and being offensive to the monarchy.
The video, which was posted on TikTok to promote a Lazada sales campaign, shows two online influencers, Nara Aniwat and Thidaporn “Nurat” Chaokuwiang, promoting the Lazada platform for clothes shopping. Thidaporn is seen dressed in a traditional Thai costume and sitting in a wheelchair. Nara is seen accusing Thidaporn, who plays the role of her mother of noble background, of stealing her clothes.
By Thai PBS World