Five elephants found dead in sinkhole in Kanchanaburi
The decomposed remains of five elephants have been found in a sinkhole at old abandoned mine in a forest reserve in Thong Pha Phum district of Kanchanaburi province.
Anan Phophan, director of the Protected Areas Regional Office 3, on Friday said the discovery was reported by the head of Cha-ee village, Moo 7 in tambon Chalae of Thong Pha Phum district. Villagers found the dead elephants while they were gathering wild forest products.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!