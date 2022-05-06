May 6, 2022

Five elephants found dead in sinkhole in Kanchanaburi

2 hours ago TN
Than Lot Noi Cave in Chaloem Rattanakosin National Park, Kanchanaburi

Than Lot Noi Cave in Chaloem Rattanakosin National Park, Kanchanaburi province. Photo: Apijate Rungwijitsin.




The decomposed remains of five elephants have been found in a sinkhole at old abandoned mine in a forest reserve in Thong Pha Phum district of Kanchanaburi province.

Anan Phophan, director of the Protected Areas Regional Office 3, on Friday said the discovery was reported by the head of Cha-ee village, Moo 7 in tambon Chalae of Thong Pha Phum district. Villagers found the dead elephants while they were gathering wild forest products.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST

