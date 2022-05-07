May 7, 2022

Chula Ranks No. 1 in Thailand for the 3rd Consecutive Year and Top 16 in the World with the Highest Impact on Society

In the latest results of the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2022, Chulalongkorn University has made Thai universities proud by being ranked No. 1 in Thailand for the 3rd consecutive year and top 16 in the world (out of 1,524 institutions from 110 countries), which is the highest ranking ever given to a Thai university.

Chulalongkorn University earned outstanding scores in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development
Goals (SDGs) which are as follows:

SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-being: ranked 16th out of 1,101 institutions worldwide, up one place

SDG 9 – Industry Innovation and Infrastructure: ranked 26th out of 785 institutions worldwide,
improving its position by 34 places

SDG 14 – Life Below Water: ranked 26th out of 452 institutions worldwide

SDG 15 – Life on Land: ranked 16th out of 521 institutions worldwide, improving its position by 34
places

SDG 17 – Partnerships for the Goals: ranked 10th out of 1,438 institutions worldwide, improving its
position by 34 places

The “THE” Impact Rankings of World Universities this year reflect Chulalongkorn University’s progress
toward being a world-class university in terms of SDG Impact, which is the result of its consistent and genuine commitment to contribute to societal innovations and sustainable development.

Chulalongkorn University logo

Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University sets the standard as a university of
innovations for society and is listed in the World’s Top 100 Universities for Academic Reputation, in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2021.

