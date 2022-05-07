Myanmar migrant shot dead in Prachuap Khiri Khan
PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Authorities are investigating an armed attack on a pickup truck carrying illegal migrants from Myanmar that left one man dead and three injured on Friday morning.
The attack happened on the Nong Kham-Nong Nun Road in tambon Koh Lak of Muang district, said Pol Lt Methasit Na Patthalung, investigation officer at the Muang district police station.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Chaiwat Sadyaem and Bangkok Post Online Reporters
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!