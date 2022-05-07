Myanmar migrant shot dead in Prachuap Khiri Khan









PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Authorities are investigating an armed attack on a pickup truck carrying illegal migrants from Myanmar that left one man dead and three injured on Friday morning.

The attack happened on the Nong Kham-Nong Nun Road in tambon Koh Lak of Muang district, said Pol Lt Methasit Na Patthalung, investigation officer at the Muang district police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiwat Sadyaem and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





