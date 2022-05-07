May 7, 2022

Myanmar migrant shot dead in Prachuap Khiri Khan

7 hours ago TN
Workers in a pickup truck in Chonburi, Thailand

Workers in a pickup truck in Chonburi, Thailand. Image: Ilya Plekhanov.




PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Authorities are investigating an armed attack on a pickup truck carrying illegal migrants from Myanmar that left one man dead and three injured on Friday morning.

The attack happened on the Nong Kham-Nong Nun Road in tambon Koh Lak of Muang district, said Pol Lt Methasit Na Patthalung, investigation officer at the Muang district police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiwat Sadyaem and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Songkhla Sea Port

Vietnamese Fishing Boats, Crewmen Arrested in Thai Waters

1 week ago TN
A road in Krabi Town, Southern Thailand

Former boxer caught for stealing bag of Briton in Krabi

2 weeks ago TN
Malay Muslim family in Songkhla

Muslims oppose Guan Yin statue construction plan in Songkhla

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine Research Center

First lot of local ChulaCov19 vaccine produced

7 hours ago TN
Macaque eating on a tree in Southern Thailand

Prayut Warns of Plasmodium Knowlesi Malaria

7 hours ago TN
Prayut meets Nakhon Si Thammarat flood victims

Confusion reigns over expiry date of Prayut’s rule, but history hints at extension

7 hours ago TN
The popular Thai silk

11th Thai Silk Expo Set for May 28

7 hours ago TN
Workers in a pickup truck in Chonburi, Thailand

Myanmar migrant shot dead in Prachuap Khiri Khan

7 hours ago TN