11th Thai Silk Expo Set for May 28

Thai silk is produced from the cocoons of Thai silkworms. Photo: Ben Klocek.









BANGKOK (NNT) – The “11th Celebration of Silk: Thai Silk Road to the World” silk expo is set to take place on May 28. In addition to promoting Thai silk, the event will commemorate Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s 90th birthday anniversary on August 12, 2022.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam presided over the inauguration of the silk expo, now in its 11th year. Every year, the expo is held in honor of Her Majesty’s contributions to the preservation and promotion of Thai silk.

