May 7, 2022

Confusion reigns over expiry date of Prayut’s rule, but history hints at extension

6 hours ago TN
Prayut meets Nakhon Si Thammarat flood victims

Prayut meets Nakhon Si Thammarat flood victims. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s worries over his remaining time in office may have evaporated following an important resolution on the Constitutional Court president’s tenure.

Worawit Kangsasitiam can stay on in his post, after a powerful selection committee ruled on April 22 that his term will expire when he has served for nine years or reaches the age of 75, whichever comes first.

By Thai PBS World

