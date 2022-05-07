Confusion reigns over expiry date of Prayut’s rule, but history hints at extension









Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s worries over his remaining time in office may have evaporated following an important resolution on the Constitutional Court president’s tenure.

Worawit Kangsasitiam can stay on in his post, after a powerful selection committee ruled on April 22 that his term will expire when he has served for nine years or reaches the age of 75, whichever comes first.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

