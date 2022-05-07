Prayut Warns of Plasmodium Knowlesi Malaria









BANGKOK, May 6 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has warned people to protect themselves from Plasmodium knowlesi malaria and advised people to see a doctor if they developed symptoms after staying close to a monkey or returning from a forest.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said that the prime minister issued the warning out of his public health concern because thunderstorms in many areas could increase the number of the mosquitoes that carried diseases, especially Plasmodium knowlesi malaria.

