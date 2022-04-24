April 24, 2022

Thailand Aims to Eradicate Malaria by 2024

Dengue fever mosquito close-up

Dengue fever mosquito close-up. Photo: Anderson Mancini / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand is striving to be malaria-free by 2024, with authorities urging people to take part in online World Malaria Day 2022 activities.

According to Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) observes World Malaria Day every year on April 25 to highlight the commitment of global communities in controlling and eradicating malaria. This year’s World Malaria Day will be observed under the theme “Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives,” aligning with the government’s policy of eradicating malaria by 2024.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

