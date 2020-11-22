November 22, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Brit who caught Covid, malaria & dengue fever in India now fighting to recover from deadly cobra bite

1 min read
13 seconds ago TN
Elaphe scalaris Ladder Snake

Elaphe scalaris Ladder Snake. Photo: Júlio Reis (Tintazul). CC BY-SA 2.5


A British man who contracted malaria, dengue fever and Covid-19 while working for a charity in India is now battling to recover from a venomous cobra bite.

After running the gauntlet of the infectious diseases, Ian Jones was bitten by the deadly snake in a village near Jodhpur in western India’s Rajasthan state. While fortunate to survive the bite, he is now suffering with blindness and leg paralysis.

The Isle of Wight man’s family say he spent nearly two weeks in intensive care but has now left the hospital because of a shortage of beds and a high number of coronavirus patients. Jones is “very frightened” by his condition but his doctors are hopeful he can make a full recovery.

Full story: rt.com

RT

Brit who caught Covid, malaria & dengue fever in India now fighting to recover from deadly cobra bite 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Russians horrify doctors with methods they use to treat COVID-19

1 day ago TN
1 min read

ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul attack after over 20 rockets hit Afghan capital, killing 8

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Typhoon Vamco Makes Landfall in Vietnam Days After Pummeling Philippines

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Brit who caught Covid, malaria & dengue fever in India now fighting to recover from deadly cobra bite

14 seconds ago TN
1 min read

WHO envoy fears third wave of COVID-19 in Europe next year

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Red shirts join protest on Sunday in the outskirts of Bangkok

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

11 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday, one locally transmitted

36 mins ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close