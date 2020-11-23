South Korean arrested for stabbing S. Korean expat in Pattaya last year





Pattaya – A South Korean suspect has been arrested this weekend after reportedly stabbing a South Korean expat seventeen times in Pattaya last year.

A Korean man, Mr. Park Jinhyung, 28, who had lived in Pattaya for several years and is an accomplished golfer, had sustained serious injuries and was briefly in a coma after suffering seventeen stab wounds in Pattaya last year in October. Mr. Jinhyung had offered a 100,000 baht reward for capturing the suspect as well who had previously been identified by police. He has since recovered from his wounds.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



