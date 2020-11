PHUKET: A 22-year-old woman died after she was thrown out the window of a pickup truck that spun out of control on a wet road and slammed into a school brick fence in Mai Khao on Saturday night (Nov 21).

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene, in front of Baan Tha Chatchai School on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound, in Mai Khao, at 8:30pm.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

