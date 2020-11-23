PM Prayut dismisses resignation rumor





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister has denied a rumor of his planned resignation, vowing to use all legal measures to maintain peace and order during the current public protests.

The Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha denied ever saying anything about resignation.The Prime Minister’s reaction follows a rumor circulating that he might resign before 25th November.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

