November 22, 2020

Red shirts join protest on Sunday in the outskirts of Bangkok

The Redshirts demonstrate at Democracy Monument in Bangkok on February 13, 2011

The Redshirts demonstrate at Democracy Monument in Bangkok on February 13, 2011. Photo: Ratchaprasong / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


Anti-government protesters held a light-hearted rally on the western outskirts of Bangkok Sunday afternoon, where they were joined by red-shirted veterans of a 2014 protest at the same site.

About 1,500 people showed up at the latest edition of near-daily anti-government rallies. It took place on Aksa Road at the intersection between Buddha Monthon 3 Road in Bangkok’s Thawi Watthana district and Buddha Monthon 4 Road in Nakhon Pathom’s Buddha Monthon district.

