Red shirts join protest on Sunday in the outskirts of Bangkok





Anti-government protesters held a light-hearted rally on the western outskirts of Bangkok Sunday afternoon, where they were joined by red-shirted veterans of a 2014 protest at the same site.

About 1,500 people showed up at the latest edition of near-daily anti-government rallies. It took place on Aksa Road at the intersection between Buddha Monthon 3 Road in Bangkok’s Thawi Watthana district and Buddha Monthon 4 Road in Nakhon Pathom’s Buddha Monthon district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

