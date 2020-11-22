Red shirts join protest on Sunday in the outskirts of Bangkok

Red shirts join protest on Sunday in the outskirts of Bangkok1 min read
Anti-government protesters held a light-hearted rally on the western outskirts of Bangkok Sunday afternoon, where they were joined by red-shirted veterans of a 2014 protest at the same site.
About 1,500 people showed up at the latest edition of near-daily anti-government rallies. It took place on Aksa Road at the intersection between Buddha Monthon 3 Road in Bangkok’s Thawi Watthana district and Buddha Monthon 4 Road in Nakhon Pathom’s Buddha Monthon district.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS