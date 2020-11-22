November 22, 2020

WHO envoy fears third wave of COVID-19 in Europe next year

Logo of the World Health Organization

Logo of the World Health Organization. Photo: United States Mission Geneva / flickr. CC BY-ND 2.0


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A World Health Organization (WHO) special COVID-19 envoy predicted a third wave of the pandemic in Europe in early 2021, if governments repeat what he said was a failure to do what was needed to prevent the second wave of infections.

“They missed building up the necessary infrastructure during the summer months, after they brought the first wave under the control,” the WHO’s David Nabarro said in an interview with Swiss newspapers.

“Now we have the second wave. If they don’t build the necessary infrastructure, we’ll have a third wave early next year,” said Nabarro, a Briton who campaigned unsuccessfully to become the WHO director general in 2017, Reuters reported.

Europe briefly enjoyed sinking infection rates that are now surging again: Germany and France on Saturday saw cases rise by 33,000 combined, Switzerland and Austria have thousands of cases daily, while Turkey reported a record 5,532 new infections.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

