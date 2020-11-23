Police Prepared for Rally at Crown Property Bureau

Police Prepared for Rally at Crown Property Bureau1 min read
BANGKOK, Nov 23 (TNA) – Ten companies of police were mobilized to cope with an anti-government rally planned at the Crown Property Bureau on Nov 25.
Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said that nine companies of policemen and one company of policewomen were prepared to protect the Crown Property Bureau, the venue of a future rally planned by Khana Ratsadorn (People’s Group).
TNA