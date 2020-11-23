Government to introduce “Thailand Plus” application for foreign tourists

Government to introduce “Thailand Plus” application for foreign tourists1 min read
The Thai government is to introduce a new application, called “Thailand Plus”, to enable the tracing of foreign tourists in the country.
Mr. Sompote Arhunai, CEO of the Energy Absolute Company, which developed the “Mor Chana” application, said that the Thailand Plus app functions like Mor Chana, but it will link to information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, regarding the certificate of entry (COE) of the arriving foreign tourists, for screening and tracing, from arrival in Thailand, for the prevention of COVID-19 spread.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World