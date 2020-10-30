Thailand announces “Smart Band” mandatory tracking device for foreign tourists

Thailand announces “Smart Band” mandatory tracking device for foreign tourists1 min read
Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, in collaboration with Thai startup companies, is developing a “Smart Band” and its application to be used for tracking foreign tourists who would visit Thailand during the Covid-19 global pandemic.
The cabinet committee, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-O’Cha, has approved of the so-called “Smart Band” digital wristband under the responsibility of the Digital Ministry, following the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, October 28.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News