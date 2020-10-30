Thailand announces “Smart Band” mandatory tracking device for foreign tourists





Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, in collaboration with Thai startup companies, is developing a “Smart Band” and its application to be used for tracking foreign tourists who would visit Thailand during the Covid-19 global pandemic.

The cabinet committee, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-O’Cha, has approved of the so-called “Smart Band” digital wristband under the responsibility of the Digital Ministry, following the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, October 28.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun

The Pattaya News

