October 30, 2020

Air Arrivals Don’t Raise COVID-19 Concerns

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals Hall (on far left)

BANGKOK, Oct 30 (TNA) — Health authorities guarantee the safety of a decision to shorten COVID-19 quarantine from 14 days to 10 days while warning of COVID-19 transmission risks from illegal migrants.

Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said the government decision to shorten quarantine from 14 days to 10 days would be implemented with people from countries posing low risks of COVID-19 transmission.

The measure to gradually welcome arrivals was aimed at supporting national economy, he said.

