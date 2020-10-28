Thailand Welcomes Foreign Yachts From Low-Mid Risk Countries

Thailand Welcomes Foreign Yachts From Low-Mid Risk Countries1 min read
BANGKOK, Oct 28 (TNA) – The Thai Cabinet on Wednesday approved in principle to reopen for travellers aboard yachts from low- mid risk countries for spreading the coronavirus and they are required to quarantine on board for 14 days, said Deputy government spokeswoman Trisulee Trisaranakul.
Foreign tourists and crew members, who will apply for the Special Tourist Visa to dock in Thailand need to follow strict health measures and undergo quarantine onboard the yacht for 14 days.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA