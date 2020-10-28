Heavy rain for much of Thailand in next 24 hours as Typhoon Molave approaches





Powerful Typhoon Molave is expected to weaken into a tropical storm when it hits Thailand’s northeast later today. It will bring widespread heavy and isolated very heavy rainfall to several northeastern, eastern and southern provinces today and tomorrow, according to the Thai Meteorological Department this morning (Wednesday).

The Met Office said that Molave was packing 155kph winds at its centre at 4am this morning, was located at about 120km to the east of Binh Dinh, in Central Vietnam, and it is moving in northwestern direction at a speed of about 30kph.

By Thai PBS World

