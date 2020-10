KHON KAEN: A doctor at Khon Kaen Hospital has voiced concern over an outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes respiratory tract infections in children up to 2 years old.

Dr Kanokwan Sriraksa, chief of the pediatrics section, said five children infected with RSV have been admitted to the hospital. They were in the intensive care unit for children.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chakrapan Natanri

BANGKOK POST

