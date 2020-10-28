Bangkok to ban trucks with more than six wheels from 6am to 9pm for 3 months





Trucks, with more than six wheels, will be banned from Bangkok from 6am to 9pm, from December 1st until end of February, as the city’s administration takes precautionary steps to deal with air pollution during the cold season, mostly caused by PM2.5 dust particles.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said today that the decision to ban such trucks was agreed upon at a recent meeting of the Pollution Control Department, the Health Department, the Meteorological Department, the Industrial Works Department, the Land Transport Department and the Royal Thai Police.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

