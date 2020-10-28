October 28, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Bangkok to ban trucks with more than six wheels from 6am to 9pm for 3 months

1 min read
1 hour ago TN
Old Hino truck in Thailand

Old Hino truck in Thailand. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.


Trucks, with more than six wheels, will be banned from Bangkok from 6am to 9pm, from December 1st until end of February, as the city’s administration takes precautionary steps to deal with air pollution during the cold season, mostly caused by PM2.5 dust particles.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said today that the decision to ban such trucks was agreed upon at a recent meeting of the Pollution Control Department, the Health Department, the Meteorological Department, the Industrial Works Department, the Land Transport Department and the Royal Thai Police.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Bangkok to ban trucks with more than six wheels from 6am to 9pm for 3 months 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Bangkok Braces for Ultra Fine Dust Pollution

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Fatal gas pipe explosion in Samut Prakan

6 days ago TN
1 min read

Argentinian caught growing cannabis in Samut Prakan

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Typhoon Molave in the Philippines Leaves 9 People Killed, 6 Injured, Authorities Say

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Welcomes Foreign Yachts From Low-Mid Risk Countries

41 mins ago TN
1 min read

Heavy rain for much of Thailand in next 24 hours as Typhoon Molave approaches

48 mins ago TN
1 min read

Child respiratory disease warning for Khon Kaen

53 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close