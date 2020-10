BANGKOK, Oct 27 (TNA) – Bangkok has prepared for PM2.5 air pollution, expected to return from December to February, said Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang.

He said the BMA was concerned over fine dust pollution from December to February as stagnant winds and high pressure system will trap particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5) close to the ground.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

