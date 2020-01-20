Air pollution is worsening in and around Bangkok





Air pollution in Bangkok and its vicinity is worsening today due to increased levels of PM2.5 dust in the atmosphere, as a result of temperature inversion, according to the Pollution Control Department (PCD).

PCD director-general Pralong Damrongthai said this morning (Monday) that the levels of PM2.5 between 6am to 7am today were measured at 47-89 microns, against the 50-micron safety threshold, with 49 areas having excessive amounts of the fine dust.

By Thai PBS World

