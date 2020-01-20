Air pollution is worsening in and around Bangkok

Air pollution is worsening in and around Bangkok1 min read
Air pollution in Bangkok and its vicinity is worsening today due to increased levels of PM2.5 dust in the atmosphere, as a result of temperature inversion, according to the Pollution Control Department (PCD).
PCD director-general Pralong Damrongthai said this morning (Monday) that the levels of PM2.5 between 6am to 7am today were measured at 47-89 microns, against the 50-micron safety threshold, with 49 areas having excessive amounts of the fine dust.
By Thai PBS World