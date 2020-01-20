Mon. Jan 20th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Air pollution is worsening in and around Bangkok

1 min read
5 hours ago TN
Traffic jam in Bangkok street.

Rush Hour in Bangkok. Photo: Marco Verch / flickr.


Air pollution in Bangkok and its vicinity is worsening today due to increased levels of PM2.5 dust in the atmosphere, as a result of temperature inversion, according to the Pollution Control Department (PCD).

PCD director-general Pralong Damrongthai said this morning (Monday) that the levels of PM2.5 between 6am to 7am today were measured at 47-89 microns, against the 50-micron safety threshold, with 49 areas having excessive amounts of the fine dust.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Fire at Fortune Town mall sparks evacuation

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Bangkok: Large stash of human bones discovered in pond

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Kuwaiti man arrested in Bangkok for rape of Danish woman in Phuket

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Taxi driver causes Japanese tourist to have accident in Sri Racha

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Taiwanese expat, Thai wife caught with 160kg of corals at Koh Kaew house

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Man quizzed over Lop Buri gold heist

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Air pollution is worsening in and around Bangkok

5 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close